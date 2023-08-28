Works Info: works on the Route de Corbeil

Publication date: March 2, 2023

Work on the Route de Corbeil

Infrastructure work on Tzen 4 began in December 2022. This includes creating dedicated bus lanes and adapting bus stations and current traffic lanes. Facilities for bicycles and pedestrians as well as landscaping will also be carried out. To benefit from sufficient space for these developments, trees must be cut down in front of the Grigny-Centre station.

What work needs to be done?

10 trees will be cut down on the road to Corbeil; near the Grigny Centre train station.

Tree cutting is limited to the strict needs of bus facilities and takes place outside the birds' nesting periods.

Trees will be planted, with a positive outcome in front of the Grigny-Centre station.

When does the work take place?

This work will last 2 days and will take place from Monday 6 March.

What does this change?

During this work, traffic will be maintained, as will traffic on line 402. A one-time reduction in lanes in both directions will be implemented on Route de Corbeil. In addition, for a limited period, part of the roundabout ring will be blocked.

