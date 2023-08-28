[Works Info] New stages of work in the summer on the RN7 in Corbeil-Essonnes

Publication date: June 21, 2023

Work on the RN7

As part of the construction of the Tzen 4, the RN7 will benefit from dedicated bus lanes (called "dedicated site"), as well as a redevelopment of the road and pavements and the implementation of a cycle route. Infrastructure work began last December.

What work needs to be done?

This summer, the work continues with the start of the construction of the dedicated site which will be located to the east of the RN7.

To continue the reconfiguration of the RN7 / N104 roundabout, work will take place on the access ramps.

When does the work take place?

This work will begin on July 3, 2023 for a provisional duration of two and a half months.

What does this change?

Traffic will be maintained, with a maximum of two lanes in each direction.

The access ramps from the N104 will be closed. Diversion routes will be offered on site, in particular via the RD446.

For buses, the Tarterêts stop in the direction of Viry-Chatillon will be temporary.

From the end of June, access to the shopping centre via the RN7 will be closed. Secondary accesses will be maintained.

Safe pedestrian paths will be maintained during the works, including to cross the RN7.