A project connected to the transport network

Publication date: March 28, 2023
Designed to meet everyday mobility needs, the Tzen 4 bus line will be connected to the Ile-de-France transport network thanks to numerous connections.
Users will be able to easily reach the RER D at Grigny Centre, Orangis-Bois de l'Épine, Évry-Courcouronnes, Bras de Fer and Corbeil-Essonnes stations.
The Tzen 4 will also make it possible to use the future T12 tram-train to continue its journey towards Massy or Évry-Courcouronnes.
In addition, it will also facilitate connections with the many local bus lines.
