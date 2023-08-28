[TRAFFIC] The Ris-Orangis Bois de l'Épine bus stop not served

Publication date: March 3, 2023

🚍⚠ To enable the construction of the future Tzen 4 line, work is underway at the Ris-Orangis Bois de l'Épine station. They will lead to diversions of buses 402, 404, 405, 406, 413 and 418 until the end of September 2023.

The stops of lines 402, 404, 406, 413 and 418 are moved to the station's car park on Avenue de la Résistance.

Line 405 is diverted to Avenue de l'Aunette.

👉 Find the details of these diversions on the TICE website: www.bus-tice.com