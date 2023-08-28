The future of line 402

Publication date: March 30, 2023

The Tzen 4 project aims to replace the current line 402 between Viry-Chatillon (La Treille) and Corbeil-Essonnes station. For the southern and northern parts of line 402, lines 402 and 402S will be interconnected with Tzen 4.

For the northern part, line 420 has been serving Epinay-sur-Orge station to Grigny-Centre station since 2016

For the southern section, line 402 S (name not yet final) will replace line 402 between Corbeil-Essonnes station and the David Douillet terminus

Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to ensuring the same level of service with a frequency of at least 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during off-peak hours.