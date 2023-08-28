[Works Info] Night work on 9 and 10 May in Évry-Courcouronnes

Publication date: May 4, 2023

In order to prepare for the arrival of the Tzen 4, the tracks of the 402 bus will be resurfaced.

In order to minimize the impact on bus traffic, the work will take place at night (from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on May 9 and 10.

Traffic on line 402 will be interrupted from 10 p.m. on May 9 and 10. More info on www.bus-tice.com

