[WORK INFO] A new stage of work at the Corbeil-Essonnes Zola bus station

Publication date: August 7, 2023

Works at the Corbeil-Essonnes – Zola terminus

Since June 2023, work has started at the bus station in

Corbeil-Essonnes Zola which will be the terminus of the line. Eventually, the terminus will be a charging point for buses and will also allow drivers to start/end their service.

What work needs to be done?

The work is now continuing with the extension of the platforms of the future Tzen 4 station, in order to accommodate the new Tzen 4 buses, bi-articulated by 24 meters.

The platforms of the Tzen 1 station will also be redeveloped.

When does the work take place?

Following a reorganisation of the work schedule, this phase of work will begin in mid-August 2023 for a provisional duration of two months.

What does this change?

Lines 301, 303, 401, 402 and 405 are diverted to the "Sous-Préfecture" stop, allowing you to reach the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station.

Car traffic on Rue Émile Zola and Avenue Serge Dassault.