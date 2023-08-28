[WORK INFO] Diversions on the Route de Grigny to Ris-Orangis

Publication date: April 7, 2023

Works on the road to Grigny

Infrastructure work began in December 2022. Lasting about a year, it consists in particular of creating lanes dedicated to buses, stations and making facilities for bicycles and pedestrians.

What work needs to be done?

After the first earthworks carried out in front of the Albert Camus College, several areas of the Route de Grigny are starting work. Temporary and permanent road developments, accessible pavements and a platform dedicated to the future Tzen 4 bus will be created. The forecourt of the Collège Albert Camus will also be redeveloped.

When does the work take place?

At the level of the Route de Grigny, work on the various zones will begin on 10 April, until the end of the year.

What does this change?

From Avenue des Tuileries to Rue du Clos Langlet (see map n°1)

Until October 2023, car and bus traffic on this section will be one-way from Grigny to Ris-Orangis. For the Ris-Orangis direction of traffic towards Grigny, motorists and bus lines will be diverted via Chemin du Clos Langlet and Rue Copernic. In order to facilitate the circulation and turning of buses 402, Rue Copernic will be a one-way street between Rue Teilhard de Chardin and Avenue de Tuileries. Two temporary bus stops will be set up at the beginning of April 2023.

From the rue du Chateau d'eau to the rue de la Fontaine (see map n°2)

Until September 2023, this section of the Route de Grigny will be closed to car and bus traffic. From 10 April 2023, bus line 402 will be diverted in both directions via Rue de Château d'Eau. At the level of this street, three temporary bus stops were set up at the end of 2022. Two out of three shopkeepers' accesses will be maintained to access the Place du Marché. During this work, the intersection between Route de Grigny and Rue de la Fontaine will be closed to traffic from time to time.

Access to the houses north of the Route de Grigny will be able to be done from rue de la Fontaine and Sent de la Tête Noire to reach rue Jean Jaurès.

In addition, access to the car parks located along the Route de Grigny may be modified during the works.

For more information, see the Works Info.

More information on bus diversions on the TICE website: bus-tice.com