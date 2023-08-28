Works Info | Tree cutting on the edge of the Two Parks of Évry-Courcouronnes

Publication date: March 9, 2023

Works at Lisière des Deux Parcs

Infrastructure work on Tzen 4 began in December 2022. In Évry-Courcouronnes, they consist in particular of adapting the lanes dedicated to buses as well as the stations to 24-metre buses (compared to 18 metres currently).

To benefit from sufficient space for these developments, trees must be cut near the "Lisière des Deux Parcs" station.

What work needs to be done?

Two trees will be cut down on the Allée de la Commune, near the "Lisière des Deux Parcs" stop.

Tree cutting is limited to the strict needs of bus facilities. The organisation of the work has been adapted to limit cutting. In addition, the felling takes place outside the birds' nesting periods.

For every tree that is cut, at least one tree is replanted along the Tzen 4 line.

When does the work take place?

The tree cutting will take place on March 13, for a period of about 2 days.

What does this change?

During this work, bus traffic is maintained, with the implementation of alternating traffic.

For more information, see the works info.