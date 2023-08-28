Discover the future bus depot in pictures

Publication date: December 30, 2019

Built on the former Norbert-Dentressangle logistics site in Corbeil-Essonnes, the future Tzen 4 bus depot will allow the parking, cleaning and maintenance of the buses.

Île-de-France Mobilités has followed a high environmental quality approach that allows:

40% lower energy consumption than regulatory standards

the greening of 20% of the site

the creation of a retention basin and the recycling of water

A first phase of work began in April 2019. It aimed to demolish the existing buildings to prepare for the construction of the future bus depot.