Discover the future buses of the Tzen 4!

Publication date: October 13, 2021

Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport authority of the Île-de-France region, has selected the offer of the VAN HOOL / KIEPE ELECTRIC GmbH / ALSTOM TRANSPORT SA consortium for the construction of the new Tzen 4 buses. This choice, validated by the Tender Committee, was presented to the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 11 October 2021.

The Tzen 4 buses, the first 24-metre and 100% electric buses in Île-de-France, reflect Île-de-France Mobilités' ambitious policy in terms of sustainable development. They will be able to carry no less than 140 passengers each (compared to about 70 for a standard bus and 100 for an articulated bus, such as the current buses of line 402). They will offer optimal conditions of comfort and modernity: space, light, air conditioning, video surveillance, visual and audio passenger information in real time.

These buses will be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM), thanks to their wide sliding doors and the integral low floor which will facilitate the boarding and alighting of passengers in the station as well as the circulation inside the buses.

These innovative and 100% electric vehicles reflect Île-de-France Mobilités' ambitious policy in terms of sustainable development by promoting the use of public transport and offering more comfort to passengers, while supporting the development of the territories.

Did you know? The Tzen 5 buses (Paris <> Choisy-le-Roi) will share the same design.

Photo credit: ©Ile-de-France Mobilités