Start of work in Évry-Courcouronnes

Publication date: December 30, 2022

Start of work on the Tzen 4

The infrastructure work is starting in Évry-Courcouronnes, it will last one year and will consist of redeveloping the current lanes and stations of the 402 bus to accommodate the future Tzen 4 buses of larger dimensions, and to carry out facilities for bicycles.

What work needs to be done?

Earthworks will be carried out on the bus lanes of the current line 402. These earthworks will make it possible to install the underground networks necessary for the operation of the Tzen 4.

When does the work take place?

The work will start the week of January 9, 2023.

What does this change?

During this work, the accesses and parking spaces of Place Jean Cocteau are maintained. Part of Rue Jean Renoir is closed to car traffic and a diversion route has been in place since the beginning of December (see map on the back). Access for local residents and pedestrians is maintained.

The circulation of bus 402 is maintained, with a diversion route and a relocation of the Jean Renoir stops