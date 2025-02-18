The new numbering of your buses is effective

Since January 6, the numbering of your 402 line has changed. Line 402 was renamed 4206 and line 4242 replaced the old 402S to connectCoudray-Montceaux to the Bras de Fer station.

• Why this change?

The bus network in Île-de-France has nearly 1,900 lines , including 1,500 in the outer suburbs . However, the numbering until the end of 2024 has resulted in a lot of duplication, with multiple lines bearing the same number.

Because timetable and route search tools were designed on a regional scale, it could be difficult to quickly identify the right route. For example, 13 different lines were numbered 10 !

• Did you know?

In the Evry Centre Essonne area, all bus lines now start with 42.!