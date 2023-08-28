The concession works in pictures

Publication date: October 28, 2021

Since the summer of 2020, between Grigny and Corbeil-Essonnes, the concessionaires have been rerouting their underground network along the future Tzen 4 line.

Over the months, the various concessionaires (Dalkia, GRDF, GRT Gaz, ENEDIS, Orange and Régie de l'Eau Grand Paris) intervened in turn to move their network and free up the space under the future Tzen 4 tracks.

In the long term, this will make it possible not to hinder the movement of the line during maintenance work on these networks.

The concession works will continue until the beginning of 2022.

Work on the line's infrastructure can then begin. This work will consist of building the lanes dedicated to buses, refurbishing existing lanes to accommodate the larger Tzen 4 buses (24 metres compared to 18 metres for the current buses on line 402), developing the stations and landscaping.