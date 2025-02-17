Equipment put into service at the "La Mare à Pilâtre" and "Auguste Plat" stations in Ris-Orangis

From now on, the Auguste Plat and La Mare à Pilatre stations in Ris-Orangis are equipped with new facilities to improve your comfort and experience in the resort.

You can now enjoy:

• Ticket machines to buy or top up your transport tickets easily;

• Passenger information screens to track the arrival of your buses in real time;

• Various facilities : platform shelters, benches, sound announcements;

• Stations 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility ;

• Installation of cameras at each station.

With these new facilities, we are continuing our commitment to offer you an ever more optimal, modern and efficient service on the network.