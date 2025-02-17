Bus

New lineViry-Châtillon > Corbeil-Essonnes

Equipment put into service at the "La Mare à Pilâtre" and "Auguste Plat" stations in Ris-Orangis

From now on, the Auguste Plat and La Mare à Pilatre stations in Ris-Orangis are equipped with new facilities to improve your comfort and experience in the resort.

You can now enjoy:
Ticket machines to buy or top up your transport tickets easily;
Passenger information screens to track the arrival of your buses in real time;
Various facilities : platform shelters, benches, sound announcements;
Stations 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility ;
Installation of cameras at each station.

With these new facilities, we are continuing our commitment to offer you an ever more optimal, modern and efficient service on the network.