[WORK INFO] The work teams are working on the road, rue de l'Internationale in Évry-Courcouronnes

The work teams are working on the road, rue de l'Internationale in Évry-Courcouronnes
The Tzen 4 will replace the 402 bus between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station thanks to a more efficient line, and more spacious and 100% electric buses.
What work needs to be done?
The work aims to continue the construction of the dedicated site on which the future Tzen 4 bus will run at the level of Rue de l'Internationale.
What does this change?
- Traffic will be on a single lane and will be maintained in both directions with the installation of an alternating traffic light;
- The speed limit will be 30 km/h.