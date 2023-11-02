[WORK INFO] Work on the Tzen 4 continues in Évry-Courcouronnes

Monseigneur Roméro Course

The Tzen 4 will replace the 402 bus between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station thanks to a more efficient line, and more spacious and 100% electric buses.

What work needs to be done?

Work is continuing to adapt the dedicated site (lanes dedicated to buses) to the future Tzen 4 buses, which are 24 metres long.

When does the work take place?

The work will take place from November 6 to 11, 2023. They will take place at night, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

What does this change?

The crossing of the site at the intersection with the Cours Roméro will be closed to car traffic. Diversion routes have been set up:

- from Rue du Père André Jarlan, via Boulevard François Mitterrand (D93A) and Boulevard des Coquibus (D930) in both directions;

- from Rue Boissy d'Anglas, via Rue Simone Veil, Boulevard de l'Yerres and Rue Pierre Mauroy, in one direction.

The circulation of buses 401 and 402 is maintained.

For more information, see the works info.