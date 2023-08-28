[WORK INFO] Closure of the intersection between Route de Grigny and Rue de la Fontaine in Ris-Orangis

Publication date: August 21, 2023

Closure of the intersections between Rue de la Fontaine and Route de Grigny

From the end of August 2023, the intersection between Route de Grigny and Rue de la Fontaine will be closed during the day (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) fora provisional periodof 3months.

In addition, the section of rue de la Fontaine leading to the Place du Moulin à Vent will be closed. The other accesses to the Place du Moulin à Vent are maintained.

Diversions have been put in place.