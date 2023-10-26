A busy day for the students of the Lycée Robert Doisneau in Corbeil-Essonnes
The students of the Robert Doisneau high school during the visit of the workshop
Last week, the students of the Robert Doisneau high school took part in an educational excursion during which they were able to observe up close the different stages of the manufacture of the future Tzen 4 bus!
This school visit guided by the Van Hool teams also allowed them to discover the trades necessary to carry out such a project.