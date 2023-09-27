Discovering the construction stages of Tzen 4 – Interior design

The interior design of the buses is a key step in the construction. The aim is to combine functionality and aesthetics to offer passengers a comfortable and ergonomic space.

- A well-thought-out design: the layout of the bus is first thought out by taking into account the use of passengers and in particular the way they are distributed on the bus

- Installation: The various interior elements such as seats, spaces for people with reduced mobility, flooring, audio and visual system, lighting or USB sockets are installed in accordance with the design plans.

- Quality control: as at every stage, the interior fittings are subject to rigorous controls to ensure compliance with safety and comfort standards.