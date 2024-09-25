Facilities for biodiversity along the route

The future route of the Tzen 4 includes landscaping designed to improve local biodiversity.

Selection of suitable plants: Plants rich in berries and fruits, such as the Sargent's apple tree (Malus sargentii), as well as local species such as pines, maples and birches, will be preferred.

Flowering lawns: Along the road, lawns dotted with flowers.

Respectful maintenance: The maintenance of green spaces will be carried out without the use of dangerous chemicals, in order to protect small fauna and flora.