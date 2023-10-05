[PUBLIC MEETING] The teams of the Tzen 4 project come to meet you in Ris-Orangis

On Wednesday, October 11, from 6:30 p.m., a public meeting will be held in Ris-Orangis. During this event, we will have the pleasure of presenting the project to you, to inform you about the latest progress of the works 4, but also to tell you about the arrival of the T12 tram-train in your city.

A time of exchange will also be planned, we look forward to seeing you answer all your questions! 🤝

📍 10 place Jacques Brel, Ris-Orangis