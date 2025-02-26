The Tzen 4 route in the green: bike shelters for even smoother trips!

In Bois de l'Epine, a secure bicycle shelter was installed in February!

As a reminder, the Tzen 4 project includes soft mobility with:

• The installation of bicycle racks at each Tzen 4 bus stop;

• The installation of secure bicycle parking at multimodal interchange hubs;

• The development of cycle lanes along the route in certain places, such as at the level of rue Pierre Brossolette in Ris-Orangis and the RN7.

• A sharing of cars and bicycles on roads that are more restrictive in terms of space, such as at the level of the Route de Grigny in Ris-Orangis where car traffic is limited to 30 km/h.

In total, no less than 360 bicycle parking spaces will be created.