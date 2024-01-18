Discover the work seen from the sky in video

The Tzen 4 will replace line 402 between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes. On some parts of the line, new lanes dedicated to buses were created and a complete redevelopment of the spaces was carried out. In other places, the site already exists, and is the subject of adaptation work and renovation for the arrival of the future Tzen 4!

The arrival of the Tzen 4 aims to considerably improve the living environment of the people of Essonne:

- Larger, more modern stations

- Installation of bike racks at each station

- Development of bicycle lanes