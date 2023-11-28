Discovering the construction stages of Tzen 4 – Focus on accessibility

The Tzen 4 buses have been designed to allow easy access to all audiences, including people with reduced mobility.

Sliding doors: easy and convenient boarding

The Tzen 4's wide sliding doors are designed to make it easy to get in. Whether you're traveling with luggage or a stroller, you can board with ease. For wheelchair users, the bus is also equipped with a ramp.

Platforms on the same level: barrier-free access

To ensure optimal accessibility, the platforms at the Tzen 4 stops are specially designed to be at the same level as the bus. The stops of the 402 are also being adapted to meet this objective: the platforms can be raised.

Reserved seats: more comfort on board

Inside Tzen 4, 8 spaces are specially reserved for people with reduced mobility. These seats offer a wider space to guarantee optimal comfort. Spaces are also provided for wheelchairs or strollers.