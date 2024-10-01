The permanence of your local agents for the month of October
Published on
- Wednesday 02 October 2024 : Senghor Market in Évry-Courcouronnes
- Tuesday, October 08, 2024: Grigny Centre train station
- Wednesday 09 October 2024: Tarterêts market in Corbeil-Essonnes
- Thursday, October 10, 2024: Sonia Delaunay Middle School in Grigny
- Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Ris-Orangis market
- Tuesday, October 22, 2024: Évry-Courcouronnes railway station
- Thursday, October 24, 2024: Grande Borne Grigny Market
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Corbeil-Essonnes Zola station