New lineViry-Châtillon > Corbeil-Essonnes

The permanence of your local agents for the month of October

  • Wednesday 02 October 2024 : Senghor Market in Évry-Courcouronnes
  • Tuesday, October 08, 2024: Grigny Centre train station
  • Wednesday 09 October 2024: Tarterêts market in Corbeil-Essonnes
  • Thursday, October 10, 2024: Sonia Delaunay Middle School in Grigny
  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Ris-Orangis market
  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024: Évry-Courcouronnes railway station
  • Thursday, October 24, 2024: Grande Borne Grigny Market
  • Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Corbeil-Essonnes Zola station