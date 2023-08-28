The first steps for the future bus depot
Published on
Publication date: February 19, 2020
In order to build the future bus depot, the Norbert Dentressangle logistics warehouse was demolished.
An earthwork of the site was then carried out to allow the INRAP (National Institute of Archaeological Research) to carry out an archaeological diagnosis.
The Tzen 4 bus depot will have several specificities:
- Reception and maintenance of 24-metre-long bi-articulated vehicles
- Charging system for 100% electric vehicles
- Environmental measures and quality landscape integration.