Construction work on the future bus operations centre continues

Publication date: September 22, 2022

Following the earthworks, the construction of the future bus operations centre (COB) for the future Tzen 4 line is well underway.

A look back at the work

Since the start of the work a year ago, the buildings with the workspaces and technical rooms are now visible and taking shape. Eventually, the installation will include a storage space for the new 24-metre-long 100% electric buses, the charging stations; but also the maintenance workshops and the command post of the future line.

Next steps

The installation of the electricity, gas, water and telecommunications connections of the future building is underway. The waterproofing of the premises, the finishing of the facades and the installation of maintenance infrastructures such as the access walkways to the roofs of the buses and the shaft bridges will be able to begin.

A centre at the service of its staff

In the design of the building, Île-de-France Mobilités used its experience and the expertise of its teams to offer an ergonomic workplace for the staff of the future operator of Tzen 4. To do this, common living spaces have been created and the acoustics have been designed to minimize the noise impact of maintenance activities.

Eco-responsible design

This brand new bus operational centre was designed with a landscaper and an ecologist in order to reconcile technical constraints, environmental requirements and architectural quality. This sustainable building will be equipped with low-energy consumption equipment, it will use water in a closed circuit, in particular by collecting river water, and will include a 2,900m² green roof terrace open to staff.

In addition, the operational center will be fully illuminated by LEDs and will have 6,350m² of green space, or 20% of the total surface area of the center.

A supervised project

The environmental quality project management assistance ensures that the construction companies comply with the "low-nuisance site" charter to the letter. This charter ensures compliance with the sound level thresholds in force.

Discover the progress of the site in pictures!

Construction work on the future COB