Construction work on the future bus operations centre has begun!

Publication date: September 8, 2021

Construction work on the bus operations centre (COB) in Corbeil-Essonnes will start the week of 13 September, on a former logistics site, now demolished!

Indeed, to allow the start of the construction of the COB Tzen 4, several preliminary stages have followed one another since March 2019: the deconstruction of the former logistics warehouse and its offices, the demolition of the truck repair workshop and an archaeological diagnosis phase prior to construction.

From next week, the earthworks will be the first stage of the work: it is a question of preparing the ground, in order to then be able to build the foundations and then build and develop the COB.

As part of the energy transition undertaken by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Tzen 4 buses will be 100% electric and the COB will then be equipped to recharge, park, clean and maintain these vehicles.

Designed with a high environmental quality approach, the COB is fitted out with high-quality spaces such as green roofs and a rain garden with a pond for collecting rainwater.

