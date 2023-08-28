Work on the future bus depot has started

Publication date: May 10, 2019

The first works on the Tzen 4 started in April 2019!

It is with the future bus depot that the project enters its concrete phase. The Norbert-Dentressangle logistics site, located in Corbeil-Essonnes, will host the future bus depot for the Tzen 4 line. This bus depot will make it possible both to park the buses and to ensure their maintenance and cleaning.

The demolition of the Norbert-Dentressangle site then took place in several stages:

A first step is to prepare the site, in particular with the removal of asbestos from the site.

Then, the various buildings making up the site were demolished.

Finally, earthworks will take place so that the National Institute for Archaeological Research (INRAP) can carry out an archaeological diagnosis of the site.

Throughout the work, measures are taken to make the site part of a social and environmental approach, in particular with more than 200 hours of work in integration.

The next Project Newsletter will provide details on this first stage of the work!