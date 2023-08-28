Work has started on the RN7 in Corbeil-Essonnes

Publication date: December 19, 2022

Start of infrastructure work on Tzen 4

Infrastructure work is starting on the RN7. They will consist in particular of creating lanes dedicated to buses, adapting bus stops and current traffic lanes and making facilities for bicycles and pedestrians.

What work needs to be done?

This first phase consists of freeing up the spaces necessary for the creation of the Tzen 4 facilities.

When does the work take place?

This preparatory stage began on December 6, 2022 for a period of two and a half months. The work will be interrupted from December 19, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

What does this change?

Car traffic is maintained in both directions of the RN 7, with temporary reductions in traffic lanes. To join the RN104, an alternative route is proposed.