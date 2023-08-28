The preparatory work for the Tzen 4 begins!

Publication date: June 15, 2020

After a period of studies that is essential to the start of the work, the concession companies with networks at the location of the future Tzen 4 are ready to intervene: the concessionaires will move the networks (water, electricity, gas, telecommunications, etc.) located under the future lanes dedicated to your future bus line, in accordance with the principle of systematic diversion of the existing networks located under the platform. Thus, in the event of network maintenance, the circulation of the future Tzen 4 will not be disrupted.

This first stage of work will make it possible to carry out the infrastructure work of Tzen 4 (development of bus lanes and stations).

Dalkia, a subsidiary of the EDF group, will be the first to move its electricity networks in the coming days, to the Place du Pont Amar and the Place de l'Orme à Martin in Evry-Courcouronnes. From July, the Enedis company should then start its own work.

Our priority is to ensure the safety of the people working on the site as well as that of local residents. The concessionaires are thus carrying out the work in strict compliance with the health measures set out in the guide to health safety recommendations published by the OPPBTP and approved by the State.