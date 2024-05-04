[WORK INFO] Closure of the Carrefour Emile Zola soon

What work needs to be done?

Work is continuing to adapt the Corbeil terminus and the Tzen 4 bus site.

When does the work take place?

This new phase will take place from 24 May to 14 June 2024 inclusive.

New work information will be communicated to you soon to specify this summer's work.

What does this change?

- Work at the Corbeil-Essonnes bus station continues and Rue Émile Zola will be closed to car traffic.

- Diversions are set up via Avenue Serge Dassault and Rue Charles Robin to reach Rue Émile Zola and Rue Gustave Courbet.

- The intersection at Rue Émile Zola will be closed until the end of June.