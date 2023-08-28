[Works Info] Start of work around Corbeil-Essonnes station

Publication date: June 14, 2023

Works at the Corbeil-Essonnes – Zola terminus

Infrastructure work on the Tzen 4 began in December 2022 in Corbeil-Essonnes on the RN 7: new lanes dedicated to buses (called "dedicated site") will be built there.

From now on, work continues near Rue Émile Zola and the Corbeil-Essonnes – Zola bus station, which will be the terminus of the line. The current stop of the 402 will have to be fitted out with longer platforms in order to accommodate the future Tzen 4 station and its 24-metre bi-articulated buses. The terminus will not be a station like any other since it will be a charging point for buses and will also allow drivers to start/end their service.

What work needs to be done?

The phase of the work, which starts in June, consists of redoing the existing intersection to ensure the circulation of Tzen 4 buses.

When does the work take place?

This first phase of work will begin on Monday, June 19, 2023 for a period of one month.

What does this change?

Line 402 will be diverted between Gare Corbeil-Essonnes Zola and Charles Robin stations. For more information, visit the TICE website: www.bus-tice.com/fr

During this phase of the work, the bus site and the traffic lanes on the north side of Avenue Serge Dassault will be closed at the intersection with Rue Émile Zola. Car traffic is maintained on Avenue Serge Dassault and Rue Émile Zola, with a slight bypass at the intersection between these two streets.