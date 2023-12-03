[WORK INFO] Work on the Grigny road is progressing in Ris-Orangis
The Tzen 4 will replace the 402 bus between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station thanks to a more efficient line, and more spacious and 100% electric buses.
What work needs to be done?
Work continues on the road to Grigny to build the lanes dedicated to buses.
What does this change?
- The crossroads between Route de Grigny and Rue du Château d'Eau will be closed until mid-January. A diversion has been set up via Place du Moulin à Vent and Rue Henri Sellier. The Grigny road remains open to traffic.
- On the north side of Route de Grigny, the parking spaces between Avenue de Bellevue and Rue de la Marquise are removed. You can park in the public parking spaces on the south side of the Route de Grigny.