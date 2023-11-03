[WORK INFO] Infrastructure work on the RN7 continues!

Continuation of work on the RN7

As part of the construction of the Tzen 4, infrastructure work on the RN7 is continuing. The Tzen 4 will benefit from dedicated bus lanes (called "dedicated site"), a redevelopment of the road and pavements, as well as the implementation of a cycle route.

What work needs to be done?

The work aims to continue the construction of the dedicated site on which the future Tzen 4 bus will run to the east of the RN7.

When does the work take place?

This new phase of work will begin on November 6, 2023 for a projected duration of one and a half months.

What does this change?

- Traffic will be maintained, with a maximum of two lanes in each direction;

- The RN7 in the Province-Paris direction will be closed for one day, between December 4 and 8, 2023;

- Veterans Street will be closed from November 6 to December 11, 2023. Diversion routes will be proposed on site, towards Corbeil Centre and N104/A6/A7;

- At the same time, the work located in front of the shopping centre will continue until the end of December 2023.

Safe pedestrian paths will be maintained during the works, including to cross the RN7.

For more information, see the works info.