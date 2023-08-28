A look back at the public meeting in Corbeil-Essonnes

Publication date: January 19, 2023

On 11 January, the Tzen 4 project team, alongside the City of Corbeil-Essonnes, was present at the public information meeting organised at the Maison des Associations. The team was able to present the project and answer questions from residents.

You can find the presentation of this meeting here.

The project team is at your disposal to answer any questions you may have about the email address [email protected]