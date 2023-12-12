A look back at the public meeting on the Tzen 4 and T12 projects in Ris-Orangis
A public information meeting on the Tzen 4 and T12 projects was held on 11 October in Ris Orangis. During this moment of exchange, the Tzen 4 project team was able to answer the questions of the Rissois. Find the materials of this meeting.
The frequency of bus passages, the planting along the route, the specificities of the rolling stock, the work in progress and many other subjects were on the agenda.
No less than 100 people were present. Thank you all!