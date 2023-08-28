Route de Grigny: start of work in Ris-Orangis
Publication date: January 2, 2023
Start of work on the Tzen 4
Infrastructure work began in December in Ris-Orangis. They consist in particular of creating dedicated bus lanes, stations and making facilities for bicycles and pedestrians.
What work needs to be done?
On the Route de Grigny, the first phase of the work consists of removing the roundabout and the islands at the intersection of the Route de Grigny and the Avenue des Tuileries in order to provide for future developments and the dedicated lane for the Tzen 4 bus.
When does the work take place?
This work will start on 2 January 2023.
What does this change?
- Alternating traffic was set up on the road to Grigny for about a month.
- Access to the public car park on the Route de Grigny, near the Albert Camus college, is maintained.
- The car park of the Les Rosiers residence will be accessible via the rue du Clos Langlet. Access via the Grigny road will be closed.
- Access to the Albert Camus college car park will be closed from time to time. The dates of these closures will be communicated to the staff of the College.