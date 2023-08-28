Route de Grigny: start of work in Ris-Orangis

Publication date: January 2, 2023

Start of work on the Tzen 4

Infrastructure work began in December in Ris-Orangis. They consist in particular of creating dedicated bus lanes, stations and making facilities for bicycles and pedestrians.

What work needs to be done?

On the Route de Grigny, the first phase of the work consists of removing the roundabout and the islands at the intersection of the Route de Grigny and the Avenue des Tuileries in order to provide for future developments and the dedicated lane for the Tzen 4 bus.

When does the work take place?

This work will start on 2 January 2023.

What does this change?