Preliminary work for the construction of Tzen 4 in Grigny/Ris-Orangis (end of January/March)

Publication date: January 19, 2021

> What work needs to be done?

Preparation of the construction sites (installation and removal of fences, cutting of trees, removal of street furniture, work on a central island located at the crossroads of Rue Pierre Brossolette and Rue Eugène Mouchot, etc.) allowing concessionaires to carry out network diversions.

> How long does the work take?

From January 25 to March 2021, Monday to Friday.

> What does this change?

Alternating traffic will be set up for a week in February on Rue Pierre Brossolette, at the intersection with Rue Eugène Mouchot. In order to facilitate the management of flows, access to Rue Eugène Mouchot and Allée des Pivoines will be closed from Rue Pierre Brossolette.

The "Grigny-centre" and "Jean-Jaurès" bus shelters will be replaced by temporary bus stop totems.

The work may cause noise for local residents.

On an ad hoc basis, parking spaces may be immobilised.