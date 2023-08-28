Preliminary work for the installation of Tzen 4 in Evry-Courcouronnes (February – March 2021)

Publication date: February 11, 2021

> What work needs to be done?

Preparation of the construction sites (installation and installation of fences, removal of street furniture, installation of temporary lighting, cutting of trees and hedges) along the Orme à Martin, Georges Brassens, Jean Renoir, Jean Rostand and Jean Malézieux stations, so that the concessionaires can carry out the work to divert the networks.

> How long does the work take?

The work will take place from Monday to Friday during the day from 12 February until mid-March.

> What does this change?

The bus shelters, Orme à Martin, Georges Brassens, Jean Renoir and Jean Rostand will be replaced by temporary bus stop totems.

The work may cause noise for local residents.

On an ad hoc basis, parking spaces may be immobilised.