The Tzen 4 unveiled at Busworld on October 6, 2023!

The Tzen 4 project aims to offer more comfortable, efficient and environmentally friendly journeys. Île-de-France Mobilités, alongside the Van Hool - Kiepe Elektrik – Alstom construction consortium, puts innovation at the service of your travel needs: the Tzen 4 is the first 24-metre, 100% electric bus, with a ground charge in less than 5 minutes.

From Viry-Chatillon to Corbeil-Essonnes, you will be the first to benefit from this totally innovative bus!

The Tzen 4 bus was unveiled on 6 October at Busworld in Brussels: during this international trade fair, the Tzen 4, a true world premiere, aroused everyone's interest.