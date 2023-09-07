Receive site information by SMS!

In order to allow you to stay informed of the work near you, the Tzen 4 project team has set up a simple and practical solution.

Sending information by SMS allows you to receive notifications on construction sites and keep you informed of start and end dates of work, possible diversions, and important information.

Registration is simple and free. All you need to do is fill out the registration form with your mobile phone number. We will then send the information directly to your phone.