Your bus lines are changing numbers!

As of January 6, 2025, the Ile-de-France bus network will be strengthened, recomposed and simplified to be more accessible and easy to understand. In particular, the numbering of bus lines in the outer suburbs will change.

In the Evry Centre Essonne area, all bus lines will now start with 42.

The lines are renamed by using the old number when possible, in order to facilitate their appropriation by users (for example, the 401 becomes 4201).

Ahead of the expected arrival of the Tzen 4 buses, line 402 will be renamed 4206 and will run on the Tzen 4 site with a reinforced offer:

• Weekdays: one bus every 7 minutes during rush hour.

• Weekends: a bus every 10 to 15 minutes.

Line 4242 will replace the current 402S to connectCoudray-Montceaux to the Bras de Fer station, accompanying the evolution of the 4206.