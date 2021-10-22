You are a trader

Informing professional residents

Throughout the duration of the project, two local agents are present on the ground. They are at your disposal to answer all your questions about the project and accompany you during the work. Do not hesitate to contact them directly.

Île-de-France Mobilités wanted to set up an amicable settlement procedure, managed by the Amicable Settlement Commission (CRA).

This commission examines the claims for compensation submitted by professionals living near the route of the Tzen 4 project.

Traders and craftsmen registered in the trade or trades register, living near the route and established before the date of the project's declaration of public utility, promulgated on 8 December 2016, are eligible. To be compensated, the local professionals must have suffered damage that is the direct consequence of the Tzen 4 infrastructure works.

Documents for merchants