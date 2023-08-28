How much will the project cost and how will it be financed?

The total cost of the project (construction of a new bus operations centre and development of the line) is estimated at €123 million excluding VAT (2017 value), excluding rolling stock. It is financed by: the State (21%), the Île-de-France Region (49%) and the Department of Essonne (30%) and is carried out in dialogue with the local authorities of the territory crossed. The rolling stock (bus) and operation are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités for an amount of €41.2 million.