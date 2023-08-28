Which urban projects will be served by the Tzen 4?

The Tzen 4 project is located in an area that benefits from several urban development projects. The five cities crossed are concerned by the creation of new districts, urban renewal and the creation of housing, facilities and services. Projects include:

the PRU of the Grande Borne and the Plateau in Viry-Chatillon and Grigny

the ZAC Grigny city centre,

the Cœur de Ville de Ris-Orangis project,

the PRU of the Évry-Courcouronnes Canal,

the redevelopment of the Agora in Évry-Courcouronnes,

the ZAC Montagne des Glaises in Corbeil-Essonnes

the rehabilitation of the Tarterêts district in Corbeil-Essonnes.

These projects will transform these neighbourhoods into modern spaces offering new opportunities for housing and services.