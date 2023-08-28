What connections will be possible?

The Tzen 4 was designed to be a structuring mode of transport for the territory. It will be interconnected with existing or planned lines, and in particular the RER, which are currently important stops on line 402. The Tzen 4 will be in correspondence with:

The RER D at the stations of Grigny centre, Bois de l'Épine, Évry-Courcouronnes, Le Bras de Fer and Corbeil-Essonnes

Tram 12 at the Ferme Neuve (in Grigny) and Évry-Courcouronnes stations

The Tzen 1 at the Corbeil-Essonnes station

Many bus lines