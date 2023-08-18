A route at the heart of many development operations

Publication date: February 9, 2021

The T Zen 5 bus project has the particularity of being part of a rapidly changing territory. It will link many urban development operations, each at a different stage of progress.

Some parts of the future platform are supported by the developers of these projects. Thus, SEMAPA, the Department of Val-de-Marne, SADEV94, EPA Orsa are key partners in the project.

The three ZAC of Paris Rive Gauche, Ivry Confluences and Gare Ardoines are already under construction. These operations carry out T Zen 5 work known as "ahead of phase" compared to the work that will be carried out by Ile-de-France Mobilités.

Between the Quai Marcel Boyer and the Place Gambetta, they are even completed.