New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi

A 9.5 km long Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the Tzen 5 will serve 19 stations in 4 municipalities: Paris (13th), Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi. Under the project management of Île-de-France Mobilités, this project was designed in close collaboration with the local authorities.

The Tzen 5 project is: