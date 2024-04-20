Bus

New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi

A 9.5 km long Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the Tzen 5 will serve 19 stations in 4 municipalities: Paris (13th), Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi. Under the project management of Île-de-France Mobilités, this project was designed in close collaboration with the local authorities.

The Tzen 5 project is:

  • A reliable, accessible and comfortable transport offer that will complement the existing and future network.
  • A network of 100% electric buses that will run in a "dedicated lane" on almost the entire route.
  • A lever for the development of the western Paris and Val-de-Marne territories.
  • A project designed in interconnection with other modes of transport (RER C, TVM and 393 buses, Tram T9 and the future Metro 15) and local projects (urban development operations).

Image 1 of 4

Development intention (non-contractual) - Quai Jules Guesde in Vitry-sur-Seine © Artélia / Richez_Associés / Île-de-France Mobilités

State
France Relance
European Union
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val-de-Marne
City of Paris
Île-de-France Mobilités

News

Published on

Preparatory work in Vitry-sur-Seine at the beginning of 2026

Subscribe to news
All project news

Plan

Key-Figures

9.5 km

of tracing

4

Municipalities served

19

Stations

5:30 am - 00:30 am

Continuous service 7 days a week

5 min wait

between each bus during rush hour

33 minutes

between Paris-13th and Choisy-le-Roi

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2016
    Declaration of public utility
  2. 2018-2019
    Preliminary Project Studies (AVP), parcel survey
  3. Fall 2020
    Validation of AVP studies, approval of the project study financing agreement (PRO)
  4. 2021
    Professional studies; Environmental investigation
  5. Today
    Since 2022
    Preparatory work and concessionaires
  6. Today
    2024 - 4th Quarter
    Start of construction work on the Bus Operations Centre (COB)
  7. 2025 - 2nd semester
    Start of line infrastructure work