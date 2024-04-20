New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi

A 9.5 km long Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the Tzen 5 will serve 19 stations in 4 municipalities: Paris (13th), Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi. Under the project management of Île-de-France Mobilités, this project was designed in close collaboration with the local authorities.
The Tzen 5 project is:
- A reliable, accessible and comfortable transport offer that will complement the existing and future network.
- A network of 100% electric buses that will run in a "dedicated lane" on almost the entire route.
- A lever for the development of the western Paris and Val-de-Marne territories.
- A project designed in interconnection with other modes of transport (RER C, TVM and 393 buses, Tram T9 and the future Metro 15) and local projects (urban development operations).
Plan
Key-Figures
9.5 km
of tracing
4
Municipalities served
19
Stations
5:30 am - 00:30 am
Continuous service 7 days a week
5 min wait
between each bus during rush hour
33 minutes
between Paris-13th and Choisy-le-Roi
Calendar
- 2016Declaration of public utility
- 2018-2019Preliminary Project Studies (AVP), parcel survey
- Fall 2020Validation of AVP studies, approval of the project study financing agreement (PRO)
- 2021Professional studies; Environmental investigation
- TodaySince 2022Preparatory work and concessionaires
- Today2024 - 4th QuarterStart of construction work on the Bus Operations Centre (COB)
- 2025 - 2nd semesterStart of line infrastructure work